CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in CVS Health by 32.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,345,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.51. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

