Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 14,219 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

In other news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall bought 4,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,640.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy W. Jay acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at $854,649.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Desmond Iain Catterall acquired 4,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,640.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

