Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 9,752 Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 51.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vicor by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $997,931.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $56.89 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $82.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $97.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. Vicor had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

