Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $713,000 Stock Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $92,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,147,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,960,456.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $92,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,147,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,960,456.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori Beaudoin sold 23,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $372,802.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 820,736 shares in the company, valued at $12,770,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,047,298 shares of company stock worth $92,858,829. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NAPA opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

