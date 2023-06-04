Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $746,000 Investment in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

