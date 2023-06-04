Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) by 823.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,397,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners grew its position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 98.5% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 223,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACRO opened at $10.24 on Friday. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

