Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 23,164 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,164 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 156.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of SHC opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

