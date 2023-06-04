Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 63,811 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,811 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Herbalife by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

HLF stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.14. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Herbalife had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani bought 23,500 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $330,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,477.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Herbalife Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

