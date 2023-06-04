Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.26% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 494.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 597,874 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC increased its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 671,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 48,545 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance

THCP opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

