Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Position Decreased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE DAR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.06. 840,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,071. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.