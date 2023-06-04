Decred Trading 8% Lower This Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. Decred has a market cap of $232.25 million and approximately $886,612.66 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $15.49 or 0.00056928 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00131267 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039591 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00022182 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000473 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,996,148 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

