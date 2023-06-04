Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 140.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company Stock Up 5.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

DE stock traded up $18.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,855,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,136. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.67.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

