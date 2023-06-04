Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Reduced by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Devon Energy by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,829,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,194. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

