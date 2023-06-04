Dogelon Mars Hits Market Capitalization of $113.67 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a market capitalization of $113.67 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dogelon Mars Profile

Dogelon Mars launched on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogelon Mars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

