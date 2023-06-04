Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Donaldson has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $59.58 on Friday. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 215,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after buying an additional 31,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after buying an additional 58,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

