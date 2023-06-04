EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $347,994.99

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded 67.8% lower against the US dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $347,994.99 and approximately $1.81 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.78 or 0.00345130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013366 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00116026 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

