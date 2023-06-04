eCash (XEC) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $478.15 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,054.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.34 or 0.00426289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00121154 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,406,510,923,293 coins and its circulating supply is 19,406,542,173,293 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

