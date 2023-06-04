Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Mirova

Mirova increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 13.3% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mirova owned approximately 0.21% of Ecolab worth $85,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 180.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,361,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,393,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 321,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.64.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,405. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $179.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock worth $6,856,986 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

