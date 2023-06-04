Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 288.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other news, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev purchased 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,113.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,515.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev acquired 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,113.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,515.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $99,926.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,729.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 950 shares of company stock worth $170,126. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $197.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.09. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $209.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WD-40 Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.