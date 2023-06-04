Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Assurant by 453.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Assurant by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIZ opened at $123.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $185.97.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

