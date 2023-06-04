Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,745 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 4.2 %

ELS stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 117.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties



Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

