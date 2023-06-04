Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.49 Million in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Price Performance

Timken stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

See Also

