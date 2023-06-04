Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 86,853 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,853 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cameco by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,044,000 after purchasing an additional 93,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,065,000 after purchasing an additional 102,466 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 629,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 278,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

