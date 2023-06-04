Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $1.84 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,372 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masco Price Performance

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $51.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $57.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

