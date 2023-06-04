Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 182,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.15% of Cinemark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cinemark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after acquiring an additional 184,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after acquiring an additional 196,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cinemark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,528,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

CNK opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

