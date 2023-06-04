ELIS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $51.52 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $22.84 million and $51.52 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00026415 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015857 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001041 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,880.17 or 1.00067820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11302493 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23,390.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.