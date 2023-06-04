EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2023

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESMT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

ESMT opened at $19.11 on Friday. EngageSmart has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 34,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $634,685.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,767.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $16,596,210.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,039,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 34,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $634,685.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,767.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 977,628 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,269 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EngageSmart by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EngageSmart by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in EngageSmart by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in EngageSmart by 48.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the first quarter worth $2,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT)

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.