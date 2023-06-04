EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.88.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESMT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
EngageSmart Stock Performance
ESMT opened at $19.11 on Friday. EngageSmart has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EngageSmart by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EngageSmart by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in EngageSmart by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in EngageSmart by 48.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the first quarter worth $2,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
About EngageSmart
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
