EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESMT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart Stock Performance

ESMT opened at $19.11 on Friday. EngageSmart has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 34,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $634,685.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,767.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $16,596,210.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,039,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 34,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $634,685.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,767.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 977,628 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,269 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EngageSmart by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EngageSmart by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in EngageSmart by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in EngageSmart by 48.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the first quarter worth $2,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.