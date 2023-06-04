Enzyme Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for approximately $18.18 or 0.00067731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a market cap of $37.56 million and $466,905.08 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,069,254 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,065,635 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

