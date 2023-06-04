Ethereum Name Service Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.59 Million (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Name Service token can currently be bought for approximately $10.09 or 0.00037320 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Name Service has a total market capitalization of $288.22 million and $6.59 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,552,736 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official message board is ens.mirror.xyz. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get Ethereum Name Service alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Buying and Selling Ethereum Name Service

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Name Service should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Name Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Name Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Name Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.