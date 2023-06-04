EthereumFair Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $821,998.21 (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. EthereumFair has a total market cap of $14.19 million and $821,998.21 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges.

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.11876293 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $832,153.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthereumFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

