ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 13,873 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,873 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,361,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,393,000 after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 596.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $6,856,986. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $173.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.64.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

