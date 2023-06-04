Financial Analysis: SPI Energy (SPI) and Its Competitors

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) is one of 164 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SPI Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SPI Energy has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.60, meaning that their average stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $186.91 million -$33.42 million -1.03 SPI Energy Competitors $20.69 billion $861.99 million 22.14

This table compares SPI Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SPI Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy. SPI Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy -19.25% -160.66% -15.68% SPI Energy Competitors -170.82% -40.59% -5.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SPI Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 SPI Energy Competitors 1904 8356 16924 609 2.58

SPI Energy presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 347.76%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 16.32%. Given SPI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

SPI Energy peers beat SPI Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America. The firm operates through the following business segments: Electric Vehicle (EV), Renewable Energy Solutions, and Solar Projects Development. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.

