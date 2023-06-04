First City Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 247,091 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after buying an additional 74,261 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,423.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after buying an additional 790,601 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,180,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $129,764,000 after buying an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $115.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,873,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,750. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

