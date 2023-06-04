First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Chevron Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,464,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.28. The stock has a market cap of $296.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

