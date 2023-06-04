First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) & Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Metro Bank and First Republic Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro Bank 1 1 1 0 2.00 First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Metro Bank and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metro Bank and First Republic Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro Bank $845.12 million 0.29 -$89.92 million N/A N/A First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.01 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.03

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Metro Bank has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Metro Bank on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic offers banking for individuals and businesses, wealth management and more with a focus on tailored service and solutions. First Republic was founded in San Francisco in 1985 by James H. Herbert II with a single office and a small but dedicated staff. Years later, First Republic is one of the country’s largest banks, serving clients at more than 80 Preferred Banking Offices across the United States and through online banking services. First Republic prides itself on its convenient online presence, strong heritage and sustainable, client-centric approach that has provided consistent growth. First Republic Bank offers a full range of personal and business banking services including lending, deposit, foreign exchange and more, while First Republic Private Wealth Management provides trust, brokerage and wealth advisory services. Across all of its offerings, First Republic is committed to serving its stakeholders and clients with exceptional, personalized service, putting clients first in all that it does. Banking products and services are offered by First Republic Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. Investment Advisory services are provided by First Republic

