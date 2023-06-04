Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.31-5.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50-3.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion. Five Below also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

Five Below stock opened at $182.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.62. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.22.

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

