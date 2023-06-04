Frax Share (FXS) Trading 7.1% Lower This Week

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $472.46 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can now be bought for about $6.54 or 0.00024201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,217,928 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

