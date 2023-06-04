Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives $18.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $127,338.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $245,073. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 162,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $2,314,408.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $127,338.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $245,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,273. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 582,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $267,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

