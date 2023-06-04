FTX Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.94 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $323.23 million and $12.94 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FTX Token has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

