Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FULC. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FULC opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,687.81% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 293.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

