FY2023 Earnings Forecast for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Issued By Zacks Research

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,540 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,826 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,818 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,739,000 after acquiring an additional 300,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

