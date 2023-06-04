G999 One Day Volume Hits $1,454.00 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1,454.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00054592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00017701 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001002 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.