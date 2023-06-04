GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $44.59

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.59 and traded as low as C$43.01. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$43.23, with a volume of 4,307 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$631.59 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.38.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.
