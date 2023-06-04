Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Danske raised Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $632.62.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GMAB opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

