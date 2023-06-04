GitLab (GTLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GitLab to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of -0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

GTLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 8,694 shares valued at $276,864. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 39.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $29,884,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GitLab by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 53,004 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 127.3% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $17,528,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

