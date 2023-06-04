Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Shares Purchased by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) by 191.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729,949 shares during the period. Gores Holdings IX comprises 1.6% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 1.69% of Gores Holdings IX worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,485,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,680,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth about $4,890,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth about $4,890,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GHIX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 207,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

Gores Holdings IX Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

