Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $65.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.09.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.56. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $127,543.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,915.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,289. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.