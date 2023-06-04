Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $27.61

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $27.61 or 0.00101404 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 1% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $18.81 million and approximately $179,134.40 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

