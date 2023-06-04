Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hawaiian Stock Up 6.7 %

Hawaiian stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.11. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $612.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,701,000 after acquiring an additional 692,526 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 50.1% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,167,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,920,000 after buying an additional 2,392,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after buying an additional 44,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after buying an additional 185,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after buying an additional 259,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

