Head to Head Analysis: LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) vs. Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LogicMark and Lakeland Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get LogicMark alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lakeland Industries has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.48%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than LogicMark.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.92 million 0.31 -$6.93 million ($14.32) -0.20 Lakeland Industries $112.85 million 0.72 $1.87 million $0.24 45.79

This table compares LogicMark and Lakeland Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -67.48% -32.91% -27.37% Lakeland Industries 1.66% 3.20% 2.75%

Volatility and Risk

LogicMark has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats LogicMark on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark

(Get Rating)

LogicMark, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Louisville, KY.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing. The company was founded in April 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.